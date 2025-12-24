'We’re supposed to be affordable housing’: Pleasant Prairie residents say rising rent is pushing them out

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Residents at Westwood Estates in Pleasant Prairie say rising rent and declining conditions are making it harder to stay in the place they call home.

Angela Kretchmer says when she moved into the mobile home community nearly eight years ago, rent felt manageable. She says her monthly lot rent was around $750 and included services like bulk pickup, yard waste removal, maintained roads, a playground for children and an on-site office.

Today, she says the situation looks very different.

“I have to have two jobs in order to afford my $1,064 rent plus more fees on top of that. That’s just my base rent,” Kretchmer said.

After additional charges for garbage, water and taxes, she says her total monthly bill now exceeds $1,100.

Kretchmer and other residents shared their concerns Monday night during the Pleasant Prairie Village Board meeting, calling for better communication, improved maintenance and accountability from park management.

In a statement, the Village of Pleasant Prairie said it "takes quality-of-life concerns seriously" and "conducts biannual inspections of mobile home parks." The Village Board renewed Westwood Estates' license but required management to "address outstanding inspection violations and develop a plan to improve communication, responsiveness and overall customer service."

Kretchmer says the issue goes beyond dollars and cents.

“Our houses don’t have dollar signs on them," Kretchmer said. "We live this life, and it’s important for them to be held accountable."

TMJ4 Reporter Glenda Valdes visited the Westwood Estates office, where a sign on the door listed limited hours.

TMJ4 also contacted management by phone and were told our request for comment was forwarded to a manager.

At the time this story aired, we have not received a response.

