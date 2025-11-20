'We’re ready for this’: St. Joseph football team gets emotional send-off as they chase a state title

KENOSHA, Wis. — St. Joseph Catholic Academy's football team got a community send-off as they prepare for one of the biggest moments in school history — a trip to the WIAA State Championship.

Coaches, players and students gathered at the school as the Lancers loaded up for Madison, where they'll compete for a state title at Camp Randall Stadium. The energy at the send-off was loud, emotional and full of pride.

Head coach Matt Rizzo says the team's success is built on discipline, teamwork and commitment.

Coach Rizzo and Berkley Kuiper

"It's a tight group of guys, they're playing for each other and they're very unselfish," Coach Rizzo said. "I think that's a secret sauce, having guys play together for a really long time and sticking together and seeing this through."

Players say the opportunity feels surreal, and they're ready to bring the trophy back to Kenosha.

"This means the world to us. You're going to see a team that works very hard and you're going to see a team that really bonds together," said Berkley Kuiper. "Everyone cheers for each other, and hopefully we'll get that gold ball."

Parents and community members lined up to cheer on the team, wearing blue and gold and sending the players off as the bus rolled out.

For many in the crowd, watching these athletes reach the state stage is more than a game — it's a moment they'll remember for the rest of their lives.

St. Joseph Catholic Academy will compete in the WIAA State Championship at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday.

