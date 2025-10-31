'We’re going to stand by the people’: Kenosha team delivers hope as families brace for food benefit cuts

KENOSHA — As uncertainty grows over federal SNAP benefits, the team at the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency is working overtime, preparing for what they say could be a surge in families turning to local food pantries for help.

Every month, delivery driver Zeke Leo loads up his truck with pallets of food and sets out across Kenosha County, dropping off supplies to eight partner food pantries — including the Salvation Army.

“There’s been an increase in calls on food,” Leo said. “People are losing their SNAP benefits and asking, ‘where can I get food?’”

The agency says it’s already seeing a rise in requests for food assistance. CEO Ronald Tatum says his team is gearing up for an overwhelming need and rallying the community to help.

“We deliver to eight locations in Kenosha, so we are a huge part of what's transpiring right now,” Tatum said. “We’re seeing more calls coming in, and our pantries are getting prepared. We know they’re going to be inundated with service needs.”

Last year alone, the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency distributed more than 1.1 million pounds of food, 280,000 meals, and reached nearly 40,000 households across Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Tatum says it’s not just about food, it’s about standing together through tough times.

“We’ve made a commitment to the people,” Tatum said. “Volunteer if you can, donate if you can. Volunteering is going to be the key because these pantries are going to be flooded with families who need help.”

As federal aid hangs in the balance, local workers like Leo say they’re focused on one thing: delivering hope.

“Just keep the faith,” Leo said. “I see people coming in, and our community is coming together to try and assist people in the ways they can.”

If you or someone you know needs help finding food resources in Kenosha, you can contact the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.

