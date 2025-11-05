'We're all in this together:' Kenosha moms team up to feed hundreds of families — one meal kit at a time

KENOSHA — Two Kenosha women, Emily from Fancy Snacks and Leah from Yaya’s Sweets, are teaming up to assemble and deliver more than 400 free meal kits for families in need.

Inside their kitchen on 18th Street, boxes, brown bags and cans of food line the tables — a labor of love for their neighbors struggling to put dinner on the table.

Leah and Emily

“Leah and I are both moms, so we’re in a lot of moms’ groups on social media, just seeing people unsure how they’re gonna feed their babies,” Jacobsen said. “We have this big commercial kitchen, so we thought — why wouldn’t we?”

The meal kits include affordable, non-perishable ingredients that families can use to cook at home, each feeding a family of four for about $7 to $10.

“It’s all about community and dignity,” Jacobsen said. “There shouldn’t be shame in needing a little extra help, especially when it comes to feeding our kids.”

Emily Jacobs

The team plans to deliver to other Kenosha businesses so families can pick up meals no questions asked. Including this Friday night at Lois Family Piggly Wiggly for a huge drive-up dinner event.

Now, they’re calling on the community to help keep the effort going. Donations are still needed to buy ingredients and supplies for future meal kits.

“When we all step in together as a community, we can hopefully even the playing field for everybody," Livingston said.

For families who want to pick up a lunch box or donate to help, visit Yaya’s Sweet Treats & Fancy Snacks Charcuterie on 18th Street in Kenosha.

