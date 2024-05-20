Wear Your Life Vest at Work Day makes a huge splash in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha employees took worker safety to another level on Monday.

The Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition introduced Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day to raise awareness and ultimately save lives.

In the past seven years, there have been 18 drownings in Kenosha. Nine of those occurred in Lake Michigan.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall has been in death investigation since 2005.

TMJ4 News Patrice Hall, Kenosha County Medical Examiner.

“I can’t recall ever having a drowning death with a person wearing a life vest,” Hall said. “It just has never happened.”

Kenosha YMCA Aquatics Director Stephanie Zuehls was one of many participants in the first-time initiative.

TMJ4 News Stephanie Zuehls, Kenosha YMCA Aquatics Director.

“Undoubtedly, if you see someone wearing a life jacket at work you’re going to start asking them questions,” Zuehls said.

Kenosha’s North Pier is common for drownings. It’s illegal to jump off the pier or swim near it.

In 2019, life rings were installed after four 2018 drownings.

“It’s a sad situation all around,” Hall said. “So that’s why we try to bring attention to wearing a life vest and why it’s important and we also bring the education out to the community.”

