'We know that fear’: Kenosha grocery store steps up to help immigrant families amid ICE rumors

KENOSHA, Wis. — Rumors of immigration raids have left many in Kenosha’s Hispanic community worried to even leave their homes, but one family-owned grocery store is stepping up to help.
For more than 30 years, San Luis Grocery Store has been a neighborhood staple. Now, as fear spreads online about alleged ICE activity, the new owners say they’re using compassion to calm anxiety and protect their customers.
“We’re going to go through this together,” said owner Hugo Villalobos. “I was in the same situation a long time ago as an immigrant, I know how it feels being afraid and having kids, and that somehow in one minute, your whole life can go away. We’re here to help.”
The store posted on social media offering free home delivery for families afraid to drive or go out. Hugo’s son, Erick Villalobos, said it’s their way of giving back to a community that’s supports them.
Watch: Kenosha grocery store steps up to help immigrant families amid ICE rumors
“My father was undocumented for a long time and we know how it is,” Erick said. “With what’s happening right now, home deliveries are the least we can do. Everybody is welcome here, no matter who you are.”
Advocacy group Voces de la Frontera also responded to the rumors, saying that law enforcement confirmed the recent sightings were not related to ICE, but rather local investigations. The group urged residents to stay calm and remember their rights.
For the Villalobos family, this moment is about more than business — it’s about unity.
“I know what it’s like to live in fear, that’s why we’re doing our part to help the community,” Hugo said. “Helping the community, that’s what matters the most.”
