'We all owe Uncle Jesse big': Jacob Blake's uncle remembers Rev. Jesse Jackson's impact on Kenosha

KENOSHA — "Uncle Jesse," that's what Justin Blake called him. Not because they were related, but because that's what the Rev. Jesse Jackson became to his family.

When the civil rights icon died Tuesday at 84, tributes poured in from around the world. But in Kenosha, the loss feels personal.

"We all owe Uncle Jesse big," said Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle.

Jesse Jackson stood with Blake family following tragedy

Jackson's relationship with Kenosha spans more than three decades.

In February 1988, he joined nearly 2,000 workers in 20-degree weather to protest Chrysler's plans to close an assembly line in the city.

He returned in 2020 under different circumstances — after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake in the back, leaving him paralyzed and igniting unrest across the city.

Justin Blake

Justin Blake remembers the moment Jackson arrived, with about 10,000 people waiting to march.

"'Rev. said are you ready to go, Blake?' we're not going till you're ready," Blake said. "He helped us strategize, how do we want to project our family? How do we want to project the community? He laid the seed for us to lead."

This year's Jacob Blake block party, typically held in the summer, will honor Jackson's memory.

"The reason we have the Jacob Blake block party here is because of Uncle Jesse," Justin said. "He deserves to be honored."

For Justin Blake and his family, Jackson's legacy isn't just about the marches or the speeches. It's about showing up.

"When Kenosha needed him, he showed up and we’re going to miss him, big time," Blake said. "Now, we got to take over the banner and we got to lift it up, and put ourself secondary. He was strong on ethics, morals, and if you start with that base with God, you’ll be in the right place."

