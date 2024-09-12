Water rescue boat sinks in Lake Michigan during search efforts, cause under investigation

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — First responders faced a dangerously close call while trying to locate a missing scuba diver near a shipwreck.

The Kenosha County Fire and Rescue Association’s boat sank to the bottom of Lake Michigan Tuesday during the search efforts.

Eight people from multiple communities were on board.

"To see all your friends out there, it was surreal. Very scary," Town of Paris Fire Chief Colin Hennessey said.

"Shocking to hear the radio transmission," Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen recalled.

The boat, a Bayliner Rendezvous 2659 measuring 26.5 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, went out on Lake Michigan just before noon Tuesday to search for missing shipwreck diver Patrick Kelly, who was later found dead. Hennessey, also vice president of the association, said the boat was part of a grid search and was on the water for about two hours.

Kenosha County Dive Rescue Team

After returning to the marina for equipment, the boat went back on the water. Around 2:30 p.m., trouble hit about four miles from the shoreline and two miles from the search area.

"They said they were taking on water and rapidly losing power," Andersen said.

Thankfully, the eight people on board were able to get onto two other boats safely.

City of Kenosha Alderman Rocco LaMacchia said he was grateful no one was killed.

"I know accidents do happen, but this is a very expensive accident," LaMacchia said.

Leaders with the association wanted to be clear that the boat is not owned by any municipality.

What caused it to sink is still unknown. Hennessey told TMJ4 News that the boat is "constantly maintained." Crews perform a 360-degree check of the vessel before launching it into the water.

"That boat was floating for a very long time, so the idea of it being a plug we truly don't believe it is, but what actually caused it is under investigation," Hennessey said.

The association says partner agencies will help cover water rescues while their boat remains at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Their goal is to retrieve the boat as soon as possible.

