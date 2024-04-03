Voters select David Bogdala to be Kenosha's third mayor in 32 years

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Alderman David Bogdala promised local residents he’d by ready to lead from day one if elected as the city’s 51st mayor.

That day will be April 16th.

TMJ4 David Bogdala gives acceptance speech after winning Kenosha mayoral race

A longtime District 17 Alderman and Abbott Laboratories’ senior program and crisis manager, Bogdala defeated City Plan Commissioner Lydia Spottswood on Tuesday to become only the third mayor for the city in the last 32 years.

According to unofficial results, Bogdala received 9,051 votes (53.03 percent). Spottswood had 7,960 votes (46.63 percent).

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is retiring on April 15th. The Kenosha native served as Kenosha’s 48th mayor from 1992 to 2008 before embarking on his second stint as Kenosha’s 50th mayor since 2016.

Bogdala wrapped up a determined campaign that highlighted his experience and leadership and succeeded in connecting with a wide demographic of local residents.

TMJ4 Frank Serpe voted for Bogdala because of his experience in local government.

“I believe with his experience, not only in the sectoral world, but with the city of Kenosha, he is equipped to go forward and take this on,” Kenosha native Frank Serpe said. “He could start tomorrow morning. He’s that equipped.”

Kenosha’s Gregory Bennett Jr. was one of nine mayoral candidates in the spring primary. He endorsed Bogdala.

TMJ4 Gregory Bennett, Jr. ran against Bogdala in the mayoral primary. He says he voted for Bogdala because he respects the mayor-elect's work ethic.

“He’s a genuine guy,” Bennett Jr. said. “You can tell somebody when they’re genuine because they actually will go to the people. I saw him in the neighborhoods people weren’t walking. So I believe he’s going to do great things.”

Bogdala, 48, said it was a team victory. He credited his family, including his wife Lynda Bogdala and their two children, in an emotional victory speech attended by dozens of family, friends and supporters.

