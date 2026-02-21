UW-Parkside campus reopens following an evacuate or shelter in place warning

KENOSHA — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside reopened campus at 1:00 p.m. following a Ranger Alert that was sent earlier on Saturday morning.
The university announced in a statement on Saturday afternoon saying that there will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the rest of the day and more information will be released when it is authorized by law enforcement.
At around 10:00 a.m., the university released an alert to students and faculty, as well as social media, to notify that the campus is closed and to either evacuate or shelter in place.
The university then sent an update at around 11:45 a.m. to announce that all classes and events that were scheduled for Saturday afternoon had been suspended until further notice.
"The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain out highest priority," the University Administration wrote in statement. "Please continue to monitor your email and official alert channels for further instructions."
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.