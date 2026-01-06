Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire planned for Tuesday in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie will hold its annual Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald Wruck Beach Pavilion, 9999 Steinbrink Sr. Terrace in Prairie Springs Park on the west side of Lake Andrea.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and is hosted by the Village of Pleasant Prairie, Visit Pleasant Prairie, and the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society.

A Pleasant Prairie tradition since 1980, it marks the end of the holiday season with a large holiday tree bonfire.

The bonfire will officially begin at 6:15 p.m., with a welcome from Visit Pleasant Prairie Executive Director Sarah Howard.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip