Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire planned for Tuesday in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie will hold its annual Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald Wruck Beach Pavilion, 9999 Steinbrink Sr. Terrace in Prairie Springs Park on the west side of Lake Andrea.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and is hosted by the Village of Pleasant Prairie, Visit Pleasant Prairie, and the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society.

A Pleasant Prairie tradition since 1980, it marks the end of the holiday season with a large holiday tree bonfire.

The bonfire will officially begin at 6:15 p.m., with a welcome from Visit Pleasant Prairie Executive Director Sarah Howard.

