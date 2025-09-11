'They never gave up’: Kenosha cold case featured in national true crime show 'Cold Justice'

KENOSHA — This Saturday, Oxygen Network’s hit true crime series, "Cold Justice," will feature the 2003 killing of Navy veteran David Vanderzee.

Vanderzee, 47, was found shot five times inside his Town of Randall home in September of that year.

For more than two decades, Vanderzee’s family and the Kenosha County community were left without answers. Now, two people, including Vanderzee’s wife, Roxanna Vanderzee-Collins, and her alleged lover, John Viskocil, are facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say the pair conspired to carry out what they call an “execution-style” murder.

Kenosha cold case

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies say the case is a powerful example of the persistence of local detectives.

“Literally decades of work, and individuals that conduct this investigation and the professionalism that they’ve shown —their commitment is a testament to what we do here and how much we appreciate them," Sheriff Zoerner said. "They didn’t give up."

Sheriff’s officials say the case has weighed heavily not only on investigators but also on the community.

“People are affected by these things and not just the immediate family and immediate friends of the victim, but the community," Sheriff Zoerner said. "Detectives, they take this case with them in their hearts, in their minds every single night."

This weekend’s episode puts Kenosha County’s detectives, their persistence, and the family’s search for justice on a national stage.

The episode airs Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m. CT on Oxygen.

