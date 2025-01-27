Teen charged in Kenosha elementary school Airsoft scare sentenced to 1 year in juvenile facility

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 13-year-old Kenosha boy charged with making terroristic threats after entering an elementary school carrying a duffel bag full of Airsoft guns was sentenced to one year in the Racine County Juvenile Facility on Monday.

The boy will be a part of the facility's "Rise Up" program and will also undergo therapy.

In court Monday, a judge said the teen needed mental health treatment.

The 13-year-old was credited for 3 months already served. If he had been tried in adult court, he would have faced prison time.

Investigators say the teen entered Roosevelt Elementary School in November carrying a duffel bag full of Airsoft guns.

During a court hearing earlier this month, the teen's attorney withdrew a previous plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, following the results of a mental evaluation.

According to police, the teen conducted hours of research on school shootings, recorded videos of himself practicing room-clearing techniques, and looked up maps of the school.

