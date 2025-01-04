13-year-old Kenosha boy deemed competent to stand trial for terroristic threats, trial will start Jan. 15

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 13-year-old Kenosha boy charged with making terroristic threats has been deemed competent to stand trial.
During a court hearing on Friday, the teen's attorney withdrew a previous plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, following the results of a mental evaluation.
Investigators say the teen entered Roosevelt Elementary School in November carrying a duffel bag full of airsoft guns.
According to police, the teen conducted hours of research on school shootings, recorded videos of himself practicing room-clearing techniques, and looked up maps of the school.
"It's not a jury trial. The same rules of evidence apply, but it's beyond a reasonable doubt," Mike Barth, an attorney in Kenosha, said. "But only it's a judge, not a jury."
The teen's case will proceed in juvenile court, and as a juvenile, he will not face a jury.
"If he has a trial, that means they've already determined they would not pursue a waiver, or they did try to pursue a waiver and it was not granted," Barth said. "But because it's a juvenile, you can't know because they have that degree of protection."
Instead, a judge will determine his guilt or innocence based on the evidence.
"As a juvenile, you don't have the right to a jury, which is a jury of 12 of your peers," Barth said. "It would be just a judge who determines guilt or innocence and proof/not proof. The same rules of evidence apply."
The teen will be back in court on Jan. 8, with the trial scheduled for Jan. 15.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.