Suspect that killed a pregnant woman charged with double homicide, new details emerge

KENOSHA — As the manhunt for Lawrence Franklin Jr. is still underway, he has been charged with two counts of murder, for Amiah Prather and her unborn child, Honesti.

Kenosha Police Department Lawrence Franklin is wanted by the Kenosha Police Department. He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not engage with him, but instead call the KPD.

New details show the gun that the suspect used to kill Amiah was allegedly purchased by another woman.

That woman was identified as 22-year-old Kaliyah Patterson.

According to the criminal complaint, Patterson purchased the gun with the suspect and he provided her with a credit card to make the purchase. This all happened the day Amiah and her unborn child were killed with that gun.

Patterson was arrested and charged with straw purchasing a firearm. At her initial appearance Tuesday, the court imposed a $50,000 cash bail.

TMJ4 News Kayliyah Patterson

Outside of the courtroom, the victim's family told TMJ4's Glenda Valdes, they are simply asking for justice for their loved one.

Amiah Prather's family

Austin Jaeckle, who lives right across from where the murder took place, says he worries about the suspect still being on the loose.

"It kinda puts everybody on the city on edge, but it makes you have an eye open, looking around and making sure you have an eye open for this person," Austin said.

The Kenosha Police Department is still searching for the suspect.

The Kenosha Police Department encourages anyone with information that may assist their investigators to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 262-656-1234.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip