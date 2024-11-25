Star of America Pageant Queens hosting blood and toy drive Dec. 3

KENOSHA, Wis. — An event combining two worthy causes is coming up next week: a blood drive and toy drive hosted by the 'Star of America' Pageant Queens.

Brandy Miller visited us last Thursday at our "Let’s Talk, Kenosha" event to share details about the effort. She returned to TMJ4 on Monday, joined by one of the pageant queens, Evangeline, to tell us more.

How you can donate toys and save a life

What you need to know:

The blood drive and "Toys for Tots" collection will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Where:

The drive will be located at Kenosha VFW Auxiliary Post on 39th Avenue.

It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community by donating blood and a toy to kick off the holiday season in the spirit of giving.

