'Spring Forward': Kenosha sleep medicine doctor shares how to prepare for daylight saving time

KENOSHA — Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, and while losing one hour of sleep may sound minor, a Kenosha sleep medicine doctor says the effects on your body are anything but.

Dr. Habel from Froedtert South in Kenosha says it all comes down to your circadian rhythm — your body's internal clock driven by one thing above everything else.

"Light is the number one time giver for when we are awake and asleep," Dr. Habel said. "So if we mess with that circadian rhythm, we pay the price as sleeping humans because we need our sleep."

Dr. Habel

And the price is steeper than most people realize. Dr. Habel says you are not just losing an hour of sleep, you are losing the most important hour.

"It's not just the hour of sleep that you lose — it's the timing of that hour," he said."You're losing that last hour of sleep in the morning, which is when you're going into your REM — rapid eye movement — or dream state sleep. You're waking up a little groggy, a little spacey, but you fight through it because you have to go to work."

Fighting through it comes with real consequences. Dr.Habel says brain fog, difficulty concentrating, and fatigue are all common — and it takes about five to seven days for your body to fully readjust.

The good news — there are things you can start doing right now. Dr. Habel recommends:



Gradually adjust your bedtime — go to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier each night leading up to Sunday.

Get morning sunlight — step outside within 30 minutes of waking to reset your body clock.

Watch your caffeine — avoid caffeine after 2 p.m. and limit alcohol, which disrupts sleep quality.

Stick to a consistent routine — consistent meal times and bedtime habits stabilize your internal clock.

"Sleep hygiene is good habits, just like dental hygiene for your teeth," Dr. Habel said. "You want to be consistent and you want to be good."

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. Don't forget to set your clocks forward before you go to bed Saturday night.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip