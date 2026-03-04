SOMERS — Somers residents will head to the polls on April 7 to decide whether to approve a permanent $1.3 million property tax levy increase — money that would fund eight additional full-time firefighters/paramedics and allow the department to staff all three of its ambulances simultaneously.

Right now, the Somers Fire and Rescue Department can only guarantee two ambulances are staffed and ready at any given time. If a third is needed, the department relies on off-duty personnel coming in from home or mutual aid from neighboring departments.

Watch: Somers residents to decide on $1.3M public safety referendum

Referendum would pay for more firefighters in Somers

Fire Chief Ben Andersen says the need is urgent.

"We hate to have an ambulance sitting here and not have the personnel to take it out on calls when somebody really needs us," Andersen said.

Over the last ten years, calls for service have increased by 89%. In 2025 alone, the department responded to a record 1,778 calls — and 728 times, multiple emergencies were happening simultaneously.

For the average Somers homeowner with an assessed value of $355,000, an approved referendum would mean an estimated $405 increase on their property tax bill starting in December 2026.

Andersen says Somers is growing fast with new residential developments, commercial growth, and major highways, all running through the department's jurisdiction.

"We know it's a big ask," Andersen said. "But there's a growing demand for services here, and we're just trying to keep up so we can serve our citizens the way they expect."

Residents like Elfrida, who has personally needed the department in an emergency, say the investment is worth it.

"When you need them there very quickly — couple times we needed them, and they were there within a few minutes, so definitely," she said.

The fire department is hosting its first public information session this Thursday at Somers Village Hall. The referendum vote is April 7.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip