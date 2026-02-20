KENOSHA — On Tuesday, Anna Crocker, a former teacher aide at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, was sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for sexually assaulting students.

Crocker, 34, was convicted of having sex with a current and former student, including a child under the age of 13. She won't be eligible for release until she's in her 80s.

Watch: Silver Lake parent speaks out after teacher aide sentenced to 51 years for assaulting students

Silver Lake parent speaks out after teacher aide sentenced to 51 years for assaulting students

For Matt Snorek, whose son had Crocker as an aide, the case has left a lasting impact on his family and the quiet, tight-knit community of Silver Lake.

"You read about it all over the country, unfortunately," Snorek said. "You just never think it'd be someplace that affects your family."

Matt Snorek

When Crocker was arrested in 2024, Matt had to have conversations no parent should ever have to have.

"As soon as that happened, we started asking lots of questions," he said. "Did you have alone time at any time? Did you feel uncomfortable with her? Was anything different? All the questions you have to ask with your kids, it kind of forced that issue."

For the past year, the case has weighed heavily on the small community.

"Letting that chapter be closed and let the school and the families move on to what's next for them," Snorek said. "I just pray for all the victims, all the folks that didn't ask for this. It's really truly a sad situation."

Snorek hopes other parents will learn from this case.

"Just situational awareness, being a parent, talking to their kids, staying involved, knowing what your kids are doing and getting involved in your children's schools," he said.

Matt says he hopes Tuesday's sentencing allows the Silver Lake community to heal and move forward.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip