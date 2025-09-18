Shock on the morning commute: Kenosha Police investigating person found with stab wounds at train station

KENOSHA — A man was found seriously hurt at the downtown Kenosha train station early Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the station platform near 13th Avenue and 54th Street.

The Kenosha Police Department confirmed the investigation is still active and the man is expected to survive. It has not yet been determined whether the injuries were self-inflicted or caused by another person.

Neighbors reported seeing multiple police officers at the scene, and the Flight for Life helicopter arrive to transport the man to the hospital.

Daily commuters and first-time riders like Saul Duarte, say the incident has left them worried.

"I’m actually very surprised," Duarte said. "I’ve lived here for a long time, so knowing something like that had happened over here it's quite unfortunate, but it’s just really sad."

Passengers say safety is now top of mind as they continue their daily commutes.

"I actually have some paperwork I have to do on the computer while I’m on the train, so it definitely makes you a little weary when you have to be prepared for just the crazy things in the world," Duarte said. "Everybody, stay safe out there. We just need to work on being better to one another."

Kenosha Police say they expect to release more information as the investigation continues.

