KENOSHA — At Veneration Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, 15-year-old Emily Martin has been making headlines far beyond Kenosha.
In just over a year, Emily has captured multiple gold medals at IBJJF tournaments — including Nationals and Pan Ams — earning recognition as one of the youngest athletes in her bracket.
Watch: She’s only 15 — and already winning gold on the national stage: Meet Kenosha’s jiu-jitsu champion Emily Martin
“I started about three years ago for self-defense,” Martin said. “But I just fell in love with it. I’m so passionate about this sport, I’ve never felt so excited and intrigued about any other sport I’ve done."
One of her coaches, Rick Matthews, says it’s Emily’s discipline that sets her apart.
“She’s consistent, hardworking and always willing to learn,” Matthews said. “She’s able to stay focused and be consistent. Her dedication and commitment are the things that really brought her to where she’s at."
Now, Emily is training for her next big step — earning her blue belt this January, which will qualify her to compete in the adult division at major world events.
Her ultimate dream: winning a world championship title one day.
