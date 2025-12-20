She once fought cancer — Now this 8-year-old girl is bringing joy to kids still in the hospital

KENOSHA — Four years ago, much of Rylie's childhood was spent in hospitals, in and out of treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Now, at just eight years old, she’s turning that experience into something powerful — joy for other children facing long hospital stays during the holidays.

During her treatment, Rylie’s family says toys played a big role in helping her escape the stress and fear of everyday hospital life. That joy was amplified by a Make-A-Wish experience that left a lasting impression.

“She had a lot of joy throughout her treatments and appointments,” said her mom, Jordan Wolf-Snodgrass. “Toys can take children out of that everyday hospital life.”

Inspired by that kindness, Rylie decided she wanted to give back.

Rylie's Toys for Joy

Last year, she collected 218 toys for kids on the oncology floor. This year, she’s aiming even higher, 300 toys for children still going through treatment.

So far, Rylie says they’re already close.

“I have 280 toys,” Rylie said. “The goal is 300.”

Each toy will be donated to help bring comfort and happiness to children spending the holidays in hospitals, kids just like Rylie once was.

“They would have fun with them,” Rylie said. “The toys will make them happy.”

Her parents say the community support has been overwhelming and shows just how much people in Kenosha care.

“It’s a big city, but it’s a small family at the same time,” said Rylie’s dad, Eric Snodgrass.

Community members can help Rylie reach her goal in two ways:

• Donate through her Amazon wishlist

• Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Station on 6th in downtown Kenosha

Station on 6th is serving as a donation drop-off location, and Jenny Knecht said they wanted to help make it easier for families to give back.

Jenny Knecht

"It's wonderful, just knowing that you're putting a smile on a little kid's face," said Knecht. "I think it's just the joy of the season and how it should be."

For Rylie, the mission is simple: make sure kids still in treatment feel happy, seen and supported.

