'She left him to die’: Drunk driver charged after hitting Kenosha man — community rallies around him

KENOSHA — The family of 21-year-old Vincent Metz spoke through tears in court Thursday, after prosecutors said he was struck by a drunk driver who then left the scene.

The suspect, 40-year-old Natalie Freeman, now faces two felony charges: Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

“She left him to die alone on that road. No one with a heart could do that,” one family member said during the hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, Freeman admitted she drove home after the crash to drop off her dog. Officers said they smelled alcohol on her breath and found an open can in her car. Court records show Freeman was previously convicted of an OWI in 2017.

Vincent's family told the court the crash has devastated their lives.

'She left him alone to die on that road': Family of hit and run victim speaks out in court

“This was not her first offense, and that makes it even more frightening; the next time it could be someone else’s child, sibling or loved one who doesn’t make it home,” a family member said in court. “Actions like hers destroy lives and families. Vinny continues to suffer physically and emotionally every day from what she did.

Just three weeks before the crash, Vincent had bought his first motorcycle from Metz Machines, a Kenosha dealership. Owner Ben Metz said Vincent left a lasting impression.

“He was a really, really nice kid, very respectful and he was so excited and proud that he just bought his first motorcycle,” Metz said.

The dealership has since donated to the family’s GoFundMe, as neighbors and members of the motorcycle community rally around him.

“We just let him know that we’re all praying for him. It’s going to be a longer recovery, but we wish him the best,” Metz said. "We hope he gets better really soon, and I'm sure he will be...everyone cares about him and God loves him."

Vincent Metz remains hospitalized with serious injuries. If convicted on both charges, Freeman faces up to 25 years in prison.

