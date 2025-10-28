'She beat cancer — and got back in the saddle’: Kenosha woman rides after life-changing diagnosis

KENOSHA — At 43 years old, Hayley Kolar has spent nearly her entire life in the saddle. The Kenosha native is known in the equestrian community for her vibrant purple hair and her unbreakable bond with her horse, Buddy.

But last November, that joy was tested. A breast cancer diagnosis forced Hayley to face one of the toughest rides of her life.

“I’ve been riding for 39 years and Buddy’s only my second horse,” Kolar said. “Here at the barn, you can just be yourself and leave all your troubles away. Not only the horses, but the people here that I’ve been riding with for a long time have been my strongest support system."

Hayley Kolar

Two years earlier, Hayley learned she carried the ATM gene, which increases the risk of developing breast cancer. When doctors confirmed the diagnosis, she made a bold decision: to have a double mastectomy and not undergo reconstructive surgery.

Instead, Hayley joined the growing Going Flat Movement, a community of women who embrace life after mastectomy without reconstruction.

“I really got involved in that movement and hearing the stories of women and how it’s empowered them — and how it’s empowered me,” Kolar said. “I’m a firm believer that you’re only given what you can handle.”

Her care team at City of Hope Cancer Center in Zion, Illinois, encouraged her to take control of her treatment. Dr. Carolyn Bhakta says giving patients that freedom often leads to the best outcomes.

“Patients here at City of Hope are supported in their choices,” Dr. Bhakta said. They’re allowed to make their own choices, and that’s really where we get the best outcomes. Patients feel empowered."

Today, Hayley is cancer-free and back doing what she loves most, riding with Buddy. She shares her journey openly on social media, hoping it inspires others to get screened.

“If I can just impact one person to say, ‘I’ve got to get a mammogram,’ my job is done,” Kolar said. "I’ve changed someone else’s life with my journey."

For Hayley, life after cancer isn’t about what she lost; it’s about how she’s choosing to live.

