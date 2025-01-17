Sexual assault case dismissed against Kenosha teen

KENOSHA, Wis. — The criminal case against 16-year-old Martel Lee, accused of sexual assault, has been dismissed.

Lee was initially convicted of assaulting a student at Indian Trail High School.

Court documents revealed issues with the case, including a juror who felt pressured to vote guilty and reported that some jurors would "sleep and lock themselves in the bathroom" to avoid discussions.

Other documents showed that jurors who favored a not-guilty verdict were told by those in favor of a guilty verdict that they would "make the decision for them so they could all go home."

In November, Lee was released, and a judge ordered a new trial.

On Friday, prosecutors requested the case be dismissed.

