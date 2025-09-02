‘Realize Your Worth’: Harborside students and staff honor beloved teacher who changed lives

KENOSHA — The first day of school at Harborside Academy in Kenosha was filled with excitement, but also with a sense of loss. Students and staff returned to the halls without a longtime teacher who left a lasting mark on the school community.

Mr. Underwood, who passed away this summer, spent years shaping the lives of students at Harborside.

"Mr. Underwood had a huge impact on our school community. He was really somebody that you know, if you were a parent, you wanted your kid to have him as a teacher," said Principal Barnhart. "He had a huge impact in terms of the culture of our building.

Students say his impact went far beyond academics.

“He was probably my favorite teacher ever,” said student Maggie King. “He impacted my life. Like, when I was going through a hard time, he always gave me a break. The first thing he asked was how I was doing. He put my personal life over my academic life, and he was phenomenal."

Harborside Academy follows a hands-on, project-based curriculum modeled after the EL (Expeditionary Learning) approach.

Students learn through real-world projects, outdoor experiences, and a daily program called “CREW,” which emphasizes teamwork, belonging, and personal growth.

Staff say these values reflect the very legacy Mr. Underwood helped build.

On the back of Harborside’s school shirts this year is a phrase he instilled in the community: “Realize your worth.”

As students begin a new school year, many say the best way to honor Mr. Underwood is by living those words, supporting one another, and carrying forward his mission of learning with compassion.

