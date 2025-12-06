BRISTOL — After the recent snowfall, many riders across Kenosha County are eager to fire up their snowmobiles and hit the trails. But despite the fresh snow, county trails remain officially closed — and organizers say there are important safety reasons why.

The Kenosha County Snowmobile Alliance says while conditions may look ready, much of the groundwork still isn’t finished. Trail marking, freezing conditions and coordination with landowners are all required before riders can safely return.

“We’ve got about half of the trails marked down here,” said Glenn Kurylo, president of the Kenosha County Snowmobile Alliance. “We’re kind of waiting until after hunting season is done to finish. We’ve got a crew coming out this Sunday to try to finish everything up.”

Watch: 'Please don’t ride yet': Snowmobile alliance president warns Kenosha trails are still closed despite snow

No snowmobiling yet in Kenosha

Another major reason for the delay is deer hunting season, which brings hunters and snowmobilers onto the same land — often private property.

The Alliance also warned that riding on closed trails is considered trespassing and puts the entire trail system at risk. Unstable temperatures can cause trails to deteriorate quickly, leading to mud, damage and early closures for the rest of the season.

Last winter, warm temperatures following an early opening forced officials to shut down trails again just days later.

To protect the land and keep the season intact, riders are reminded:

• Riding on closed trails is trespassing

• Many trails cross private property

• Early damage can jeopardize the entire winter season

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Kurylo said. “We’d love to get more people involved to help make it happen.”

The Kenosha County Snowmobile Alliance says it will make an official announcement once trails are fully marked, frozen and safe to ride. Until then, riders are urged to stay off the trails.

