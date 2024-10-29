PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The decorations are beyond spooky, from frightening skeletons that seem to come alive to a graveyard scene.

At the Duczak household, Halloween is front and center.

"The neighborhood kind of lines up. We have cars that line up on the street. It’s really fun," said Samantha Duczak.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Samantha Duczak is creating a spooky Halloween-scape in her Pleasant Prairie yard.

Samantha moved into her home located on 80th Street about three years ago.

“We have always been big Halloween fans, my husband and I,” said Samantha.

Competitive by nature, for the last two years, Samantha and her family have participated in the Pleasant Prairie Halloween Lights Tour— a competition to crown the best-decorated Halloween house as the Pumpkin King. The Duczaks took that honor last year.

“That was really fun. It was exciting,” said Samantha.

But this year, the Duczaks have some tough competition.

“They’ll see what we’re doing, and we’ll see what they’re doing. We try to keep things a little different, so it’s really exciting for everyone,” said Samantha.

Right across the street, a neighbor rivalry is brewing as Jack Reeves and his wife are also looking to take the coveted title.

Watch: Spooky showdown in Pleasant Prairie!

Pleasant Prairie’s Halloween Lights Tour is a spooky neighborhood showdown

“It’s a friendly competition. We always get together and say, ‘Oh, what are you guys doing new this year?’ They’re very handy, so we share ideas and bounce off each other. It’s just nice,” said Jack.

From cobwebs to a witch’s coven, Jack credits his wife for putting up this year’s giant display while he was away helping restore power from the hurricanes.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Jack Reeves is hoping his home will take home the title of Pumpkin King.



“I think it’s amazing all the work that she’s done primarily by herself,” he said..

Jack said every year their display grows a little bigger, adding more creativity and fun.

“It feels good to keep on doing that, and more people are getting involved, like the neighbors.”

The Reeves and the Duczaks are just two of twenty-three homes participating in this year’s competition.

Sarah Howard, the Executive Director with Visit Pleasant Prairie said the Halloween Lights Tour started three years ago as a way to bring the community together and celebrate the holidays.”

“I love that we found a unique way to shine a light on the residents. They are the fabric of this tour, but this tour is meant to embrace our community and invite visitors to come in and really explore all that we have to offer," said Sarah.

Although it’s a friendly competition, both households say the real reason behind the decorations is to see the kids and the community smile.

“So when we’re out, we get to talk to our neighbors more and get to know people in the neighborhood better. It’s actually really nice," said Sarah.

As families stop by to admire the spooky setups, both the Duczak and the Reeves hope their frightful decorations bring a little extra happiness to everyone who visits.

New this year, the Duczak and Reeves are also collecting non-perishable items for the Shalom Center. They will have a bin out for those donations.

If you would like to do the tour and vote, you have until Halloween day.

