Pleasant Prairie residents push back on plan to outsource garbage collection

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A proposal to outsource garbage collection in the Village of Pleasant Prairie is drawing concern from residents who say they want to be a part of the conversation.

At a February 9th Village Board meeting, the board reviewed a proposal from Johns Disposal Service, a local family-owned company based in Walworth County.

A spreadsheet attached to the meeting agenda showed the proposal would result in a net annual cost increase of $360,000 in the first year — a cost that would be passed on to Village residents. No decision was made at that meeting.

The Village board directed staff to gather additional cost comparisons and service details before bringing the matter back for further discussion at a future meeting.

But for residents like Mary Manthei, who has lived in Pleasant Prairie for 15 years, the concern goes beyond the price tag.

Mary Manthei

"If the village were to contract with a third party, I think we sort of lose our decision-making abilities, and we're sort of vulnerable and at the mercy of what the third party decides," Manthei said. "Once we privatize it and get rid of our staff and our vehicles and equipment, then we're sort of at the mercy of a third-party vendor."

Residents also raised concerns about a separate decision — the Village's recent transition of its three-person in-house communications department to an outside marketing firm.

The Village said if they do outsource, the in-house solid waste positions would be reduced. They also said that additional cost information will be discussed publicly at a future board meeting.

Another resident, John Anderson, said he doesn't want to see this change.

John Anderson

"I don’t want to see government jobs eliminated because it’s going to provide a shortage," Anderson said. "It’s going to put more hurt on the village."

The Village Board is expected to revisit this issue in the coming weeks, and we will keep following up.

