Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Somers

SOMERS, Wis. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Somers.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the victim was crossing the roadway in the northbound lanes of State Highway 31/Green Bay Road when they were hit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and remained on scene until deputies arrived.

