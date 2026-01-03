Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle when crossing a road

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue confirmed that they, along with the Randall Fire Department, were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident on 316th Avenue and County Highway W on Friday evening.
According to the initial information that they had received from the Kenosha County Joint Services Dispatch, it was indicated that a sport utility vehicle had hit a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection.
When officials arrived, they found the pedestrian laying in the road with serious, life-threatening injuries. Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue requested assistance from the Wheatland Fire Department for a landing zone operation as well as a medical helicopter.
Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and LifeNet McHenry personnel worked together to stabilize the pedestrian at the landing zone and was then transported to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.
