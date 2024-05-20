Parents of student file civil suit against former Kenosha teacher & KUSD, asking for $100 million

KENOSHA, Wisconsin. — The parents of a student who was in an alleged ‘grooming relationship’ with a former Kenosha teacher have filed a civil lawsuit against the former teacher, and the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD.)

Christian Enwright was fired for an inappropriate alleged relationship with the student almost two weeks ago after being placed on leave.

Lawyers are seeking $100 million in damages. The lawsuit comes a week and a half after Kenosha County prosecutors filed charges against Enwright.

He faces 22 counts of disorderly conduct when he communicated with a 14-year-old student via Snapchat for months.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted a five-thousand-dollar cash bond.

He's scheduled to be back in court next month.

