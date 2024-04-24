Parents fired up and disgusted about grooming allegations against teacher in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Public comment was extended at the Kenosha Unified School Board meeting Tuesday night. Many Kenosha parents and residents had a lot to say about a recent investigation involving a teacher.

Many parents are disgusted and concerned after learning about an alleged grooming relationship between a middle school teacher and a student who was twelve years old at the time.

People who voiced their concerns want the involved teacher fired although charges haven’t been filed.

“My kid is not stepping foot in that building without me,” concerned middle school mother, Kristy Murphy yelled as she left the meeting.

Over fifty people filled the room Tuesday night with various concerns.

“There is a special place in hell for people who hurt children and animals and if you guys don’t do something about this you will find each one of you right along with him, “ Murphy said to the school board members.

Murphy is mortified over the investigation. The teacher involved is a teacher at her daughter’s school, Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC).

“I don’t trust or feel safe with my student in that building for eight hours and believe that they’re going to tell me if something happens,” Murphy explained.

The loss of trust is a common feeling among parents who are absolutely disgusted over the investigation. Many were fired up at the meeting.

“You had three months to address this...I will address this now,” one parent shouted during public comment.

Meanwhile, the board members sat with blank faces as they heard from parents who are fed up.

"The district has protocols for emergencies like active shooter scenarios and fires. It must show equal diligence in responding to breaches of trust in teacher-student relationships,” concerned parent, Ralph Figueroa said.

Figueroa and his wife Alicia said the lack of transparency is concerning.

“We need leadership that understands and prioritizes the well-being of our students,” parent, Alicia yelled to the board members.

A spokesperson for the district sent us a statement saying they're aware of the allegations and take the allegations very seriously. The statement said in part that the teacher has not been back in the classroom pending the district's investigation and that this is a personnel issue.

