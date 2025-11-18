KENOSHA — A packed house at City Hall Monday night as dozens of residents filled the Common Council chambers to speak out about Microsoft’s proposed data center on Kenosha’s west side.

The project, announced earlier this year by the City of Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin, has been described as a “transformative moment” expected to bring jobs and long-term economic growth. But for many neighbors, the proposal raises major concerns, especially when it comes to traffic, noise and the potential impact on Lake Michigan.

During public comment, several residents said they want more information before the project moves forward.

“About the noise, pollution, the water pollution, the cost of all of our utilities going up…we don’t have enough data to know any of this,” said Julia Wilridge. “We’re taking it up to our city council to require those answers before any approval.”

Julia Wilridge

Others say Monday night’s turnout — which filled nearly every seat and lined the walls — is just the beginning.

Watch: Packed Kenosha meeting — residents spark conversation over Microsoft’s proposed data center

Neighbors push back against Microsoft AI data center

“I hope the community keeps showing up,” said Olivia Walker. “We really need to push for a delay of construction and eventually a shutdown.”

Olivia Walker

Amid the growing opposition, at least one resident voiced support for the project.

“A lot of people’s concerns are pollution, and that’s important,” said Josh Birong. “But think about your computer at home, it doesn’t leak anything. It’s just an electronic device that generates heat.”

Josh Birong

In a statement to TMJ4 News, a Microsoft spokesperson said the company is “fully committed to advancing and operating data centers responsibly, in a way that strengthens local communities and generates economic opportunity.”

The company also emphasized that its nearby Mount Pleasant data center uses advanced cooling methods that do not require significant access to freshwater.

City leaders heard public comments Monday but did not vote. Residents who attended say they plan to return for future council meetings and continue pushing for answers.

