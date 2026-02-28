Owner reopens downtown Kenosha’s White Lilac after wall collapse: 'I’m walking in the clouds’

KENOSHA — Eight months after a wall collapse forced it to close, The White Lilac — downtown Kenosha's beloved intimate music venue — has officially reopened its doors.

We first covered the White Lilac's closure in July 2025, where co-owner Kelly Mackay shut the venue down after part of its exterior wall collapsed during inspections on the aging building.

The closure came at a painful time — Mackay had already invested heavily in improvements to the space, including new floors, landscaping, and exterior work.

Kelly Mackay

Making matters worse, the venue's insurance claims fell through.

"The outpouring of help that we had from the community was such a blessing," Mackay said. "We wouldn't have been able to do it without the donations that we received. Our insurance claims did not go through. We really relied on the community and they really hit it out of the park for us."

The community responded in a big way, raising over $26,000 in donations to help fund repairs and bring the venue back to life.

Watch: Owner reopens downtown Kenosha’s White Lilac after wall collapse

Beloved Kenosha music venue reopens

Now, after eight months of what Mackay describes as "hair-pulling moments," the White Lilac is back and ready to make up for lost time.

"I'm just walking in the clouds right now," Mackay said. "We're going to persevere and get back to doing what we do best, and I'm really looking forward to bringing some incredible things to Kenosha."

The White Lilac has always set itself apart as what Mackay calls a true "listening room" — an intimate space where audiences and artists connect directly.

"When people come here, they're here for what's happening on the stage, whether it be music, theater. You're engaged with the artist and the artist is engaged with the audience, and it's like a conversation happening," Mackay said.

Friday, one of their first bands takes the stage — marking the official return of live music to one of downtown Kenosha's most cherished spaces.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip