'Our kids deserve safe entrances’: Kenosha parents demand action for 7 schools without controlled access

KENOSHA — School safety remains a top concern for many Kenosha families, as seven schools in the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) still lack controlled entrances.

Those schools include Bose, Curtis Strange, Forest Park, Jeffery, Harvey and Whittier Elementary, along with Lance Middle School.

Annette Fournier, a Kenosha mom whose daughter uses a wheelchair, says she trusts the staff at her school, but worries the lack of a second security layer leaves students vulnerable.

“I’m happy with the school, I’m happy with the teachers, but the office staff can’t be expected to be 'bouncers' if someone comes in during a dangerous situation," Fournier said. "Having those extra controlled entrances makes me feel better about my kids’ safety.”

The concern comes after several recent safety incidents at KUSD schools, which have raised alarm among parents.

KUSD leaders say they’re committed to moving forward, but funding remains the biggest challenge. After a failed referendum earlier this year, the board is reviewing three main options:

• Proposing another referendum focused strictly on security upgrades

• Funding the projects gradually using district reserves, or

• Borrowing money to complete all seven controlled entrances at once.

The district confirmed that safety enhancements were approved this summer, and funding options will be discussed at the Sept. 23 school board meeting.

“We live in a country where people have access to weapons that can kill people, and sometimes they go after children,” Fournier said. “That second layer of security makes a difference in keeping our kids safe, and as a mom, that means the world to me.”

Until decisions are made, parents say they’ll keep pushing for safer entrances, hoping the district delivers on its promise to prioritize security.

