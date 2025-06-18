KENOSHA — It’s been exactly one year since 32-year-old Kenny Davidson was shot and killed in Kenosha, and his family says not a day goes by without pain, questions and the hope for justice.

Kenny was killed on June 14, 2024, near 36th Avenue and 47th Street. Despite an open investigation and multiple pleas to the community, no arrests have been made, and police say there are still no new leads.

Watch: One year after Kenny Davidson’s murder, his family is searching for justice

One year after Kenny Davidson’s murder, his family is still searching for justice

“The not knowing who did it and why,” Yolanda McKenzie said. “My son was taken from us and we still have nothing.”

Over the past year, the Davidson family has held balloon releases, a color run, and a community event to keep Kenny’s memory alive and pressure on the case. But as the first anniversary of his death passes, the silence remains.

Kenny Davidson's family

The Kenosha Police Department said the case is still open and active, but they’re calling on the public to come forward with any information.

“We just want answers,” Yolanda said. “Someone knows something. Please, come forward.”

If you have any information about the case, you’re urged to call the Kenosha Police Department or submit an anonymous tip.

In the meantime, the family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for a proper tombstone and what Yolanda calls a permanent place of peace, love and remembrance for her son.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip