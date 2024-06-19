Kenosha family grieving with loss wants answers in homicide

KENOSHA, Wis. — In Kenosha’s Wilson neighborhood – just steps from Yolanda McKenzie’s front door – there are two cones barricaded in a driveway.

“To be honest, every time I walk out the door and see that down there, I got to move. I can’t be here anymore,” McKenzie said. “It hurts too much.”

Last Friday night, McKenzie was watching the NBA Finals with her son Kenny Davidson. He walked outside to take a phone call.

“That’s the last time I saw him,” McKenzie said.

The 32-year-old Davidson was shot and killed. He died at the scene.

TMJ4 News Kenny Davidson.

“All I know is, from what they tell me, there’s no suspects which is crazy because there’s cameras right there,” said Charlie Davidson, Kenny’s older brother. “You know, there’s people who know something.”

Charlie Davidson owns Destroy Iron Fitness in Racine. He played multiple sports with Kenny, and the two starred on the Bradford High School football team.

Kenny was visiting from out of town to attend their grandmother’s funeral.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Kenny Davidson, 32, was shot and killed on June 14. There are no suspects in the homicide.

“Just about a few days ago, we had just driven 14 hours to Mississippi to bury our grandma,” Charlie Davidson said. “Which is tough because our dad had just passed as well. So that was tough. And as soon as we got back here, you know, that happened.”

The family has set up a fundraising campaign to help with funeral costs. They’re asking anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

“I want justice for my son,” McKenzie said.

