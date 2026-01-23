Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One killed, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Town of Brighton

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in the Town of Brighton on Thursday night.
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. — One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in the Town of Brighton on Thursday night.

Watch: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the 2400 block of County Highway BD.

Image - 2026-01-23T064102.080.jpeg

Officials confirmed to TMJ4 that the crash killed one person and that another was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life.

Photo - 2026-01-23T065654.511.png

A third person was also taken to the hospital. The conditions of the two people injured are unknown, and the identity of the driver who died in the crash has not been released.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

