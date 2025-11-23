One injured during house fire Saturday night in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — One person is injured after a house fire Saturday night in Twin Lakes.

According to a release, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, the Town of Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Richmond (Illinois) Fire Protection District were dispatched to the 400 block of Waldeck Dr around 9:24 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a fully-involved structure fire.

The first firefighters on-scene reported heavy fire conditions with visible flames.

First responders say one person required medical attention after trying to rescue a pet from inside the home. This person was taken by first responders to Advocate Aurora Medical Center-Burlington for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The release from Twin Lakes Fire does not specify whether or not there were any injuries to pets during this fire.

The release does add that the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 10:01 p.m.

The fire also caused the house's gas meter to rupture, leading to a natural gas leak and setting the gas meter on fire. According to the release, this caused a delay in firefighters' ability to extinguish the flames, as the gas company had to turn off gas supply to the home.

Crews were on-scene at the location of the fire until about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

