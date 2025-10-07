VILLAGE OF SOMERS, Wis. — One person is dead and another was severely injured following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the Village of Somers on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, near the 3400 block of CTH E/12th Street.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened when a pickup truck appeared to cross the centerline while traveling eastbound on CTH E, striking an SUV in a head-on collision and causing severe damage to both vehicles.

Watch: What we know in deadly crash investigation

One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Village of Somers Sunday night

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The pickup truck driver was also severely injured and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation; however, the sheriff's office said alcohol and/or drugs appear to have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 262-605-5100.

