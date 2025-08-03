One dead after pickup truck collides with train in Kenosha County

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a train.
Law enforcement says the call came in around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug 3, around the same time as a training event. Due to the department being out for a training event, first responders were able to arrive at the scene quickly.
The incident happened on a private farm service road near County Hwy W and 45th St. in Kenosha County.
The occupant of the pickup truck was transported via Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the person later died.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story; updates will be added as information becomes available.
