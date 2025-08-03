One dead after pickup truck collides with train in Kenosha County

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a train.

Law enforcement says the call came in around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug 3, around the same time as a training event. Due to the department being out for a training event, first responders were able to arrive at the scene quickly.

The incident happened on a private farm service road near County Hwy W and 45th St. in Kenosha County.

The occupant of the pickup truck was transported via Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the person later died.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; updates will be added as information becomes available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip