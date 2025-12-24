'No one should spend Christmas Eve alone’: Kenosha church continues tradition of bringing people together

KENOSHA — On Christmas Eve, the doors of Christ the King Church in downtown Kenosha opened to anyone looking for warmth, connection and a place at the table.

Families, neighbors and strangers sat side by side, sharing a meal that has been served here for 25 years.

The annual Christmas Eve dinner began with Barton “Bart” Caldara, who believed the simplest way to bring people together was through food and fellowship. After his passing, members of the church and community stepped in to carry on the tradition he started.

“This Christmas Eve dinner started 25 years ago by Bart,” said volunteer and church member Steve Bickle. “He would see people around town and ask, ‘What can I do to get you to come to church?’ And he said, ‘How about if I cook you a meal?’”

Dozens of volunteers donated food, cooked throughout the day, and welcomed anyone who walked through the doors — no questions asked.

Pastor Mike Salvati says the meal is about more than what’s served on the plate.

“Meeting with people, getting their stories, dignifying people around the tables over a meal goes a long way,” Salvati said.

Among those attending was Alyssa Chapeta-Clauser, who spent the holiday with her husband and their 10-month-old daughter, celebrating their first Christmas as a family.

“It feels wonderful,” Chapeta-Clauser said. “It’s our first Christmas with our daughter, and I just think everyone would definitely feel welcome here.”

As laughter filled the room and plates were passed around, one message echoed throughout the day — no one has to spend Christmas Eve alone.

