KENOSHA — UW-Parkside launched a new green-infrastructure project, designed to keep stormwater out of streets and the Pike River by soaking more rain into the ground where it falls.

The regenerative stormwater conveyance (RSC) system is the first of its kind on campus and kicks off a five-phase improvement plan along University Drive.

Recent severe storms overwhelmed sewer systems across Southeast Wisconsin. Campus and watershed partners say this project will slow, filter and infiltrate runoff, reducing flood risk for nearby neighborhoods and improving water quality downstream.

“Think of it as a series of rain gardens on steroids,” said Dave Giordano of Root-Pike WIN. “That infiltrate a lot of water, and they slow that water, and they process the pollutants in the water, doing it naturally."

Dave Giordano

Parkside student Max Silkey said the benefits are felt beyond campus buildings.

Watch: New UW-Parkside project could help stop flooding in Kenosha neighborhoods

"It's something that impacts just about everybody here," said Silkey. "Running cross country and being out in the course as much as I can, all this stuff helps with the maintenance of that environment and I think it's really important."

Max Silkey

Instead of rushing into storm drains, water flows through a stepped, planted channel that slows, settles and filters runoff before it percolates into the soil. The design mimics a natural stream bed to handle heavy rain while reducing erosion and pollutant loads.

This build is Phase 1 of 5 along University Drive. If successful, UW-Parkside could become a model for campuses and cities looking to curb flooding with nature-based solutions.

