KENOSHA — Four people are facing serious charges after police say they robbed a 19-year-old at gunpoint and led officers on a high-speed chase through Kenosha that topped 100 miles per hour.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspects surrounded him, pointed a gun and demanded his money. Police say the group beat the teen before taking off with his cash and cellphone.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a blue GMC Yukon. Police say four suspects, Justin Winston, Harold Harton, Kaylib Harton, and Jeremy Shorter, were taken into custody after the high-speed chase.

Watch: New Dashcam video shows 100+ mph Kenosha police chase — suspects arrested after crash

Teen beaten and robbed in own car

Dash camera video captured the pursuit, showing officers chasing the SUV until it crashed into a ditch. Police deployed spike strips before performing a high-risk stop.

Residents like Julia Wilridge said they heard sirens and watched as officers swarmed the area.

Julia Wilridge

"I heard all the sirens and I felt like it was like every squad car in Kenosha," said Wilridge. "God forbid if they kept going and they did run into somebody, ran a red light or something, it could’ve been worse. So I think the police did a good job."

Inside the vehicle, officers reported finding a handgun, ski masks and gloves.

Three of the four suspects, all from Kenosha, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. They face charges including armed robbery, battery, fleeing police and recklessly endangering safety. If convicted, some charges carry sentences of up to 66 years.

The suspects will be back in court on October 2.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip