Neighbors voice frustration as Kenosha moves to demolish former KUSD schools for redevelopment

KENOSHA — Kenosha is moving forward with plans to demolish several former Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) buildings, but some neighbors say they are concerned.

The city announced on social media that four school buildings will be razed to make way for new development:



KTEC East (6811 18th Ave.) – To be redeveloped by KUSD for a new campus.

KTEC West (5710 32nd Ave.) and McKinley Elementary (5520 32nd Ave.) – Planned transformation into about 30 residential lots and a small neighborhood park.

Washington Middle School (811 Washington Road) – Reserved for future development.

While city officials say they’ll work with contractors to minimize disruption, some residents who live next to KTEC West and McKinley Elementary say they feel left out of the process.

“I guess my main issue is that they never even said what was going on; it just showed up online,” said Nicole Cook, who lives near one of the sites. “They could’ve put pamphlets on our doors, let us know there was a meeting. Now they’re just filling it with houses, and it feels like we’re left in the dark.”

Nicole Cook

Another neighbor, Aimee Crucianelli, worries about safety and congestion once the alleged new homes are built.

“We already have a lot of erratic drivers and uncontrolled intersections,” said Crucianelli. “What are they going to do with 80 more cars and at least 150 more people? It doesn’t seem like they wanted to hear from any of us.”

Aimee Crucianelli

Neighbors like Crucianelli, say they just want to be a part of the conversation.

"We’re all taxpayers and we’re all voters, and I feel like they’re in place to hear what we have to say, and it doesn’t seem like they were interested in hearing what any of us had to say," Crucianelli said. "Otherwise, they would’ve shared something about this a little bit sooner."

City staff say they will continue updating the public as demolition begins and redevelopment plans move forward.

