Neighbors say a dangerous stretch of Fox River Road ‘needs to get fixed’ — here’s what the county plans to do

RANDALL, Wis. — A weekend rollover crash in Randall is renewing concerns about a stretch of Fox River Road that residents say has seen far too many accidents.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along County Highway W when a Mission BBQ truck lost control and rolled into a ditch. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says both people inside suffered minor injuries and were helped to safety by good Samaritans who stopped to assist.

It’s the fifth crash reported along that same section of Fox River Road in the past year, a stretch neighbors describe as dangerous because of a steep hill and blind curve.

“I’m glad there were no fatalities, glad nobody was seriously hurt,” said Quinn Smith, a Kenosha County resident who works in the transportation industry and owner of About Time Moving Systems. “The road is neglected and needs to get fixed, period, point-blank, end of story.”

County officials say help is coming, but not right away. Kenosha County’s Highway Commissioner confirms a reconstruction project is scheduled for spring 2026 to improve visibility and safety.

The plan — a partnership between Kenosha County and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — calls for lowering the hill by about 12 feet, realigning the curve, resurfacing parts of the road and upgrading the storm sewer system.

Access for residents and local businesses will be maintained during construction, though the county has not yet announced closure or detour dates.

“Ultimately, safety is everybody’s responsibility,” Smith said. “You have to be paying attention, just stay alert at all times, that's all you can do. I wish the fix could come sooner.”

Until then, residents say they’ll keep pressing for change, hoping this weekend’s crash serves as a reminder of why safer roads can’t wait.

