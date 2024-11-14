Multi-vehicle crash investigation near Green Bay Road and 52nd Street in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 52nd Street.
The intersection is completely closed and will take considerable time to clean up, according to police.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but Kenosha police say no major injuries were reported.
Drivers are advised to use 60th Street and Washington Road as alternate east and west routes.
Police also advised drivers to use 88th Avenue and Pershing Boulevard for north and south travel.
The public is being asked to avoid the area as much as possible, and police will provide an update once the intersection reopens.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
