Multi-vehicle crash investigation near Green Bay Road and 52nd Street in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 52nd Street.

The intersection is completely closed and will take considerable time to clean up, according to police.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but Kenosha police say no major injuries were reported.

Abdul Alonso

Drivers are advised to use 60th Street and Washington Road as alternate east and west routes.

Police also advised drivers to use 88th Avenue and Pershing Boulevard for north and south travel.

Watch: Multi-crash investigation near Green Bay Road and 52nd Street

Crash near Green Bay Road and 52nd Street

The public is being asked to avoid the area as much as possible, and police will provide an update once the intersection reopens.

Watch: Another look at the crash investigation near Green Bay Road and 52nd Street

Watch: Crash near Green Bay Road and 52nd street

This is a developing story and will be updated.

