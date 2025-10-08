Motorcyclist injured in Kenosha hit-and-run crash; Driver facing 2nd OWI

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 40-year-old Kenosha woman is facing her second OWI charge after allegedly crashing into a motorcycle Tuesday night and fleeing the scene.

Kenosha emergency responders were called to the hit-and-run crash at 85th Street and 22nd Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The 21-year-old motorcyclist was life-flighted to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police later arrested Natalie Freeman, who is now facing hit-and-run and OWI charges. Court records show Freeman was found guilty of another OWI offense in 2017.

