Man arrested in November deadly shooting in Kenosha

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kenosha in November, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
Police say after an extensive investigation, Kamryn G. Harris was taken into custody with assistance from local Illinois law enforcement and the United States Marshals Service on Friday, March 6.
They say they have referred the following charges against Harris to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office:
- First-Degree Intentional Homicide
- Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
- First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Officials with the Kenosha Police Department say officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3300 block of 24th Avenue on November 21, 2025 at around 6:36 p.m.
They say when the officers arrived, they found Christian Davis dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with additional information related to this homicide investigation can contact the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203.
