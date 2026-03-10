Man arrested in November deadly shooting in Kenosha

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kenosha in November, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Police say after an extensive investigation, Kamryn G. Harris was taken into custody with assistance from local Illinois law enforcement and the United States Marshals Service on Friday, March 6.

They say they have referred the following charges against Harris to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office:



First-Degree Intentional Homicide

Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Officials with the Kenosha Police Department say officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3300 block of 24th Avenue on November 21, 2025 at around 6:36 p.m.

They say when the officers arrived, they found Christian Davis dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information related to this homicide investigation can contact the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip